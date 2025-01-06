Sidra Medicine To Advance Innovation And Expand Precision Medicine Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has made significant strides in improving patient care and healthcare access in 2024, in Qatar and beyond.

Looking ahead, the hospital aims to expand its clinical trials programme to provide access to specialised care, particularly for rare and complex conditions.

In 2024, Sidra provided life-saving care for over 230 children from Gaza, offering comprehensive medical, surgical, and psychological support. The hospital also achieved major advancements in gene therapy, precision medicine, and performed the region's first high-risk caesarean section in an angiography suite.

Chief Executive Officer at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch provided an overview of the achievements in 2024 and key strategic goals and priorities for Sidra Medicine in 2025, in correspondence with The Peninsula.



Guidelines issued for organising National Sport Day events Over 365,500 students return to schools today after term break

Read Also

According to Dr. Tinubu-Karch, a key priority for Sidra Medicine in 2025 is advancing research and innovation, as well as expanding its efforts in precision medicine, which has been a core focus of the institution.

“We are excited to launch our clinical trials programme, which represents a significant step forward in developing cutting-edge, personalised treatments for patients locally, regionally, and globally. What sets our programme apart is its focus on the Arab population, a group historically underrepresented in medical research. This focus attracts major pharmaceutical companies to partner with us, recognising the value of our research and our dedication to advancing healthcare for the Arab population,” said Dr. Tinubu-Karch.

“We are also committed to expanding our expertise in precision medicine and gene therapy, particularly in the treatment of rare diseases. This, alongside our efforts to enhance digital health capabilities, will keep Sidra Medicine at the forefront of medical innovation,” she added.

Through strategic partnerships with leading international research institutions and pharmaceutical companies, Sidra Medicine will continue to pioneer groundbreaking research in genomics and precision medicine. Sidra Medicine's focus on cutting-edge treatments and world-class care ensures that patients no longer need to travel abroad for high-quality medical services.

In medical tourism, Sidra Medicine strives to be a leading destination for medical tourism within the GCC and MENA regions and strengthens Qatar's reputation in advanced healthcare.

“We aim to boost Qatar's position as a global leader in medical tourism."

“By offering world-class healthcare and a seamless experience for international patients, we will attract more medical tourists, foster knowledge exchange, and reinforce Qatar's reputation as a destination for advanced healthcare,” said Dr. Tinubu-Karch.

In 2025, Sidra Medicine will also continue to expand and strengthen its focus on several key research areas and clinical specialities.

“Our primary goal is to further elevate women's and paediatric care, positioning Sidra Medicine as a regional leader in these fields. We are particularly committed to advancing gene therapies, which hold the potential to treat previously untreatable conditions, such as rare genetic disorders, childhood cancers, and inherited diseases. By leveraging genetic insights, we aim to offer pre-emptive therapies for children predisposed to certain conditions, reducing disease burden and improving long-term health outcomes,” said Dr. Tinubu-Karch.

“In addition to these efforts, we are pioneering the use of interventional radiology, a minimally invasive technique that offers faster recovery times and less discomfort for patients. This innovation, coupled with our state-of-the-art diagnostic and clinical technologies, will continue to enhance patient care and contribute to Sidra Medicine's reputation as a leader in healthcare,” she added.

Sidra Medicine plays a pivotal role in advancing Qatar's national healthcare objectives by aligning closely with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and Qatar National Vision 2030. Through its focus on specialised care, cutting-edge treatments, and research-driven innovation, Sidra Medicine enhances healthcare quality and expands access to advanced medical services, for women and children.

Dr. Tinubu-Karch, highlighting significant achievements in 2024, said that Sidra Medicine became the first hospital in Qatar and fifth globally to administer Elevidys, a groundbreaking gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), and the first outside the US to offer DMD treatment to children over six. Additionally, Sidra Medicine launched a pioneering clinical trials program focused on the Arab population, advancing precision medicine and fostering partnerships with top pharmaceutical companies. It also implemented clinical-grade Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), significantly reducing diagnostic times for critically ill paediatric patients.

Also, Sidra Medicine performed the region's first high-risk C-section in an angiography suite, revolutionizing emergency obstetric care and improving outcomes.

In 2024 Sidra Medicine achieved a landmark with a groundbreaking study on Inherited Metabolic Disorders (IMDs) in collaboration with the Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI). Published in Genetics in Medicine and awarded the Editor's Choice, the study analysed genetic data from over 14,000 Qatar participants, addressing a critical gap in global genomic research. It enables more targeted screenings and personalised treatments, improving patient outcomes.

Additionally, Sidra Medicine launched Qatar's only cord blood bank, providing families with local access to stem cell storage, ensuring secure, GMP-compliant options for future health treatments.