Qatar Hosts 14Th ALECSO Conference Of Arab Ministers Of Education

Doha, Qatar: The 14th ALECSO of Arab Ministers of Education started in Doha yesterday to build effective partnerships with countries and regional and international organisations.

The conference is organised by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) in partnership with the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, under the theme 'Comprehensive education and empowering teachers: a strategic vision for education in the Arab world'.

In his opening speech, MoEHE Undersecretary Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi said conference serves as a unique platform that provides educational leaders with an opportunity to exchange experiences, review successful experiments, and learn about the latest educational developments. It also provides an opportunity to build effective partnerships with countries and regional and international organisations in the field of education.

He explained that in light of the challenges facing some Arab countries due to crises and conflicts, the importance of joint action to ensure the provision of quality and comprehensive education is growing, indicating that education is the enabling tool towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially the fourth goal, which stipulates ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.



Education is not just a means of transferring knowledge,“but rather a foundation that enables individuals to reach their full potential and enhances the well-being of society as a whole”, he said, underscoring the importance of providing comprehensive education that reaches everyone, without discrimination, on bases of gender, race, disability, or economic status.

He added that comprehensive education requires the adoption of innovative strategies that transcend traditional classrooms, stressing the necessity of working to provide educational environments that support all students, including those who face special challenges. This helps in building strong and cohesive societies and contributes to promoting the values of tolerance and mutual respect.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) emphasised providing a world-class education system that guarantees fair opportunities for all, by enabling learners to acquire the skills and competencies necessary to enhance their capabilities in building their societies and contributing to achieving a sustainable and knowledge-based future.

He explained that rapid developments in science, technology and innovation necessitate the provision of flexible educational systems capable of keeping pace with this progress while facing the challenges associated with the unsafe use of technology.

Al Nuaimi stated that in 2022 the Ministry of Education and Higher Education launched the National E-Learning Strategy, a strategy featuring several important initiatives, including the Qatar Education Platform, and Cybersecurity Curricula, to enhance digital transformation and ensure the safe use of technology.

He stressed that developing education can only be achieved by placing educators at the top of priorities to enable them to carry out their roles in a manner that is consistent with the rapid developments in modern trends in education. He noted that providing professional development programmes ensures that they emulate the latest educational trends in a constructive and continuous manner. Al Nuaimi noted MoEHE's keen attention to introduce top notch training initiatives.