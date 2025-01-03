DAISO ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST TWO ILLINOIS STORES IN WILLOWBROOK AND SOUTH ELGIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. and SOUTH ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the globally renowned retail chain known for offering affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first two stores in Illinois. The new stores will open on January 18th and January 25th, 2025, marking a milestone in the brand's expansion.

The first Illinois location will open in Willowbrook, IL, at Hinsdale Lake Commons. The second store will open in South Elgin, IL, at Silver Glen Crossing.

"We are beyond excited to bring Daiso to Illinois for the first time," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "Both Willowbrook and South Elgin are fantastic communities, and we've seen growing demand for our distinctive and value-driven offerings. We can't wait to introduce our brand to these new customers."

Each store will feature Daiso's signature fun, treasure-hunt shopping experience, offering a wide range of products including home decor, kitchenware, beauty products, stationery, Japanese snacks, and more. Known for its unbeatable prices, Daiso has become a favorite among savvy shoppers.

"We've been receiving tremendous interest from customers in Illinois, and we're eager to offer them the Daiso experience," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "These two locations are just the beginning of our expansion in 2025. We're excited to introduce more customers to our special and budget-friendly items."

To celebrate the grand openings, Daiso will offer special promotions. The first 100 customers at each location on both Saturday and Sunday who make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a special Daiso goodie bag as a thank-you for their support.

The Willowbrook store will open on January 18th and the South Elgin store will follow on January 25th. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Store Locations:



Silver Glen Crossing : 6300 Robert Kingery Highway, Suite 418, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Hinsdale Lake Commons : 618 S Randall Rd, South Elgin, IL 60177

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, offering a wide selection of affordable, high-quality products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has since expanded across the country. The company's U.S. headquarters is located in Anaheim, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED