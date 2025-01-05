Saudi Arabia Approves 2025 Borrowing Plan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Jan 6 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Finance Minister, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, approved the kingdom's borrowing plan for the fiscal year 2025, which outlines financing requirements of approximately 139 billion Saudi riyals (37.01 billion U.S. dollars).

The plan, endorsed by the Saudi National Debt Management Centre, provides a comprehensive overview of key developments in public debt for 2024. It also outlines initiatives related to the local debt markets, as well as, the funding strategy and guiding principles for 2025.

The borrowing plan is structured in two main components: addressing a fiscal deficit of 101 billion Saudi riyals, and settling principal debt obligations, totaling 38 billion Saudi riyals.– NNN-SPA