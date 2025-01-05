Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Loses Best Non-English Film Award To France's Emilia Perez

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2025 : Payal Kapadia's“All We Imagine As Light” lost the Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's“Emilia Perez”.

Kapadia also lost the award in the Best Director category to Brady Corbet.



Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

The Best Motion Picture Non-English Language also had nominees in“The Girl With the Needle” (Poland),“I'm Still Here” (Brazil),“The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and“Vermiglio” (Italy).

“Emilia Perez”, which also won Zoe Saldana a Best Supporting Globe, follows four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self.

Best director

Brady Corbet took home the Golden Globe for best director for his epic period drama "The Brutalist" as Hollywood kicked off its awards season on Sunday.

Corbet beat French favorite Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Perez," Sean Baker for "Anora," Edward Berger for papal thriller "Conclave," Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance," and Payal Kapadia for "All We Imagine as Light."

All We Imagine as Light

Payal Kapadia's film revolves around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai and their friendships. The film created history by becoming the first from India to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes in May last year.

"All We Imagine As Light" has also secured spots in the longlist of BAFTAs.

The Golden Globe Awards are streaming live in India on Monday on Lionsgate Play.