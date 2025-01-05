Top Diplomats Of South Korea, US To Discuss Alliance, North Korea Amid Impeachment Uncertainty

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 6 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Cho Tae-yul and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were set to hold talks in Seoul on Monday, focusing on their countries' bilateral alliance, efforts to deter North Korean threats and other key issues, officials said.

The talks come as South Korea seeks to ensure its alliance with the US remains strong despite uncertainties following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his failed martial law attempt, Yonhap news agency reported.

Blinken's visit marks the first trip by a top US official, and his planned talks with Cho will be the allies' first high-level engagement since Yoon's impeachment.

Blinken arrived in South Korea late Sunday.

Yoon's surprise martial law imposition sparked concerns it could undermine the alliance with Washington and policy coordination on North Korean issues, especially ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration.

The US has reaffirmed its strong support for the "ironclad" alliance with South Korea and voiced confidence in the country's acting leadership, despite the parliamentary impeachment of former acting President Han Duck-soo just less than two weeks after Yoon's impeachment.

The allies have agreed to fully resume bilateral diplomatic and security schedules postponed in the aftermath of the martial law debacle.

Monday's talks are likely to focus on reaffirming their commitment to the alliance and Washington's deterrence against Pyongyang despite the political situation.

Cho and Blinken are also expected to discuss the deepening military cooperation between the North and Russia, as well as Pyongyang's troop deployment to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

They are also expected to underscore their commitment to advancing trilateral cooperation with Japan, a key diplomatic achievement for the outgoing Biden administration and its two Asian allies.

Announcing the visit last week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken will meet Seoul officials to discuss ways the two nations can "build our critical cooperation on challenges around the world."

The talks will also address strengthening efforts to promote a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, as well as trilateral efforts with Japan, Miller said.

Blinken is on a three-nation tour this week, with planned stops in Japan and France. The trip is widely expected to be his final overseas visit as the top US diplomat under the Biden administration.