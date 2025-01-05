Golden Globes 2025 Full List Of Winners: 'Flow' Wins Best Picture Animated Beats 'Inside Out 2', 'Moana 2'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The 2025 Awards marked the start of Hollywood's awards season leading up to the Oscars. On Sunday, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin took home some of the first acting awards of the night. Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's "Emilia Perez". Kapadia who was also nominated in the Best Director category missed out to Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist."



Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Know full list of winners here

Best film, drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best film, musical or comedy

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Perez"

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best actor, drama

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress, drama

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Kate Winslet,“Lee”

Best Score – Motion Picture

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for Challengers

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Conclave

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best Director – Motion Picture

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Best Picture – Non-English Language

"Emilia Perez"





Best cinematic and box office achievement

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Gladiator II"

"Inside Out 2"

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Picture – Animated

"Flow"

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Tadanobu Asano for“Shotgun”

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television

Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer

Best drama series

"The Day of the Jackal"

"The Diplomat"

"Mr & Mrs Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"Squid Game"

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Best drama actress

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best musical or comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best limited series or TV movie

"Baby Reindeer"

"Disclaimer"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Colin Farrell,“The Penguin”





Best limited series or TV movie actress

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"