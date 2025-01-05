Bangalore Weather: Temperature May Drop To 13 Degrees Celsius, Foggy Conditions Expected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangalore Weather: The minimum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature may touch 27 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted,“Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later" in the day. Bengaluru may witness "partly cloudy sky" between January 8 and 11.

According to System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Bengaluru was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 70.

Weather Forecast for Bengaluru for next 5 days as per IMD:

January 6: The temperature may hover between 13°C and 27°C. There will be fog or mist in the morning, followed by mostly clear skies.

January 7: The temperature mayl range from 15°C to 27°C. Fog or mist is expected in the morning, with mainly clear skies afterwards.

January 8: The temperature may vary between 18°C and 28°C, with a partly cloudy sky.

January 9: The temperature may range from 18°C to 28°C, with a partly cloudy sky.

January 10: Expect temperatures between 18°C and 28°C, with a partly cloudy sky.

January 11: The temperature will be between 18°C and 28°C, with a partly cloudy sky.