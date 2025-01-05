Watch Frozen Lake Fun Goes Wrong! Tourists Get Stuck In Lake After Ice Cracks Beneath Them, Kiren Rijiju Shares Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing winter season, several videos have been doing rounds on the internet showing people having fun on frozen lakes in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, etc. In Arunachal Pradesh, experience of walking on frozen lake turned into a nightmare for some people after they were trapped in the ice-cold water.

Union Kiren Rijiju shared the of the tourists who were stuck in a frozen lake in Arunachal Pradesh and urged people to not venture into such fragile surfaces without any guidance.



“At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh . My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche . Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important,” wrote Kiren Rijiju in a post on X.

According to the video, the accident occurred after the frozen ice in the lake collapsed, triggering panic among tourists. Four tourists fell inside the lake and continued screaming for help. Out of the four tourists, two were women.

Bystanders' quick and prompt action saved them on time. In the video, they can be seen rescuing the tourists with bamboo sticks.

The video was shared widely on social media and Instagram where users urged people to take precautions while enjoying their vacations during winter season.

“Pls provide a warning sign board should be there for the safety of people [sic],” commented a user on the video shared by the BJP minister.

“My personal experience from this place.. as soon as people go there they become more adventurous and try to go as far as possible like a competition.. a couple of people fell into the water even when we visited last year [sic],” another user shared their experience.

“Sir this actually happened with me in Ladakh at the junction of river Indus and river Zanskar. It was around X'mas and river had frozen. I started walking over it and then ice broke & I plunged into the frigid water! Thankfully my dad and brother pulled me out safely [sic].”