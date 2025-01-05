(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian House in Kyiv hosted a spectacular event titled "Traditions of the Generous Evening", showcasing the history of ancient and the identity of Ukrainians.

A Ukrinform correspondent reports this.

According to organizers, since Ukrainian borscht was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2022, Ukraine is now pursuing the recognition of Generous Evening traditions as part of this heritage.

"Imperialism cannot erase a state with historical roots, cultural markers, and identity," said Marina Kobylynska, co-founder of the NGO Institute of Culture of Ukraine and the project's author, supporting the nomination effort.

The organizers emphasized the importance of uniting Ukrainian artists during these challenging times to create a bright show filled with unique traditions, rituals, and music, ensuring that younger generations continue to cherish Ukrainian customs. They noted that traditions only live when passed down from one generation to the next.

A portion of the event's tickets was allocated to children from internally displaced families through the NGO Union of Large Families“Happy”.

oftotoforto's

The audience enjoyed performances by stars such as Jerry Heil and Artem Pivovarov, accompanied by the NAONI ORCHESTRA, as well as appearances by renowned Ukrainian actors. The evening's hosts, Yevhen Klopotenko and Marina Kobylynska, created a warm, vibrant atmosphere.

The highlight of the event was the performance of Mykola Leontovych's legendary "Shchedryk" - a melody that has captivated the world - in a refreshed arrangement by the NAONI ORCHESTRA.

Attendees noted that the theatrical performances brought the shchedruvannya (caroling) traditions to life, showcasing unique rituals rich in symbolism, beauty, and the depth of Ukrainian culture. Particularly memorable were the fortune-telling segment, said to thin the veil between worlds on Generous Evening, and the festive table, symbolizing unity and Ukrainian hospitality.

The event was organized by the Institute of Culture of Ukraine as part of the Engage! Civic Activity Promotion Program, funded by USAID and implemented by Pact in Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 1, 2022, the Culture of Ukrainian Borscht Cooking was added to UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.