NASA To Host Media Call Highlighting Mars Sample Return Update
WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and
Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Jan. 7, to provide an update on the status of the agency's Mars Sample Return Program.
The briefing will include NASA's efforts to complete its goals of returning scientifically selected samples from Mars to Earth while lowering cost, risk, and mission complexity.
The agency's Mars Sample Return Program has been a major long-term goal of international planetary exploration for more than two decades. NASA's Perseverance rover is collecting compelling science samples that will help scientists understand the geological history of Mars, the evolution of its climate, and prepare for future human explorers. The return of the samples also will help NASA's search for signs of ancient life.
