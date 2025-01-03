عربي


NASA To Host Media Call Highlighting Mars Sample Return Update


1/3/2025 4:31:09 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and
Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Jan. 7, to provide an update on the status of the agency's Mars Sample Return Program.

The briefing will include NASA's efforts to complete its goals of returning scientifically selected samples from Mars to Earth while lowering cost, risk, and mission complexity.

Audio of the media call will stream live on the agency's website .

Media interested in participating by phone must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the call to: [email protected] .
A copy of NASA's
media accreditation policy is online.

The agency's Mars Sample Return Program has been a major long-term goal of international planetary exploration for more than two decades. NASA's Perseverance rover is collecting compelling science samples that will help scientists understand the geological history of Mars, the evolution of its climate, and prepare for future human explorers. The return of the samples also will help NASA's search for signs of ancient life.

For more information about NASA's Mars exploration, visit:

SOURCE NASA

PR Newswire

