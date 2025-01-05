Top News Of Jan 5: Chopper Crash, Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark, Golden Globes, OYO Says NO To Unmarried Couples, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sunday, January 5, was filled with a variety of news from around the globe. Highlights included an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chopper crash, new check-in rules announced by OYO, and Ramesh Bidhuri's sexist remarks about Priyanka Gandhi. Here's a roundup of the day's top stories.

TOP NEWS TODAY, JANUARY 5Three, including two pilots, killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes

Three people, including two pilots, were reportedly killed after an Indian Coast Guard crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat , on Sunday. The incident happened around 12.10 pm during a routine training sortie, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said. The ICG's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which was returning from a routine sortie, crashed while trying to land on the runway of the Coast Guard airport. The chopper crashed near the runway and caught fire.

FPIs withdraw ₹4,285 crore in 3 trading sessions

In the first three trading days of the month, foreign investors withdrew ₹4,285 crore from Indian equities , primarily due to concerns surrounding the upcoming third-quarter earnings season and the high valuations of domestic stocks. This follows an investment of ₹15,446 crore throughout December, according to data from depositories. The change in sentiment reflects the impact of both global and domestic challenges.

Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms fall by ₹96,606 crore

The combined market capitalisation of four of the top 10 most valuable companies declined by ₹96,605.66 crore last week , with HDFC Bank experiencing the sharpest loss. Among the top firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India saw their valuations decrease, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever recorded gains, collectively adding ₹82,861.16 crore to their market capitalisation.

₹17 lakh or less than ₹2 lakh - How expensive was the diamond PM Modi gifted US First Lady Jill Biden?

A 7.5 carat diamond became a topic of international debate this week with US authorities putting its valuation at $20,000 . The gem was presented to First Lady Jill Biden by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit in 2023. The Ministry of External Affairs however suggested a significantly lower valuation - less than ₹2 lakh - for the stone.

Golden Globes 2025: Will 'All We Imagine As Light' bring home the award?

The 82nd Golden Globes, beginning Sunday night at 8 pm EST and 6:30 am Monday (India time), will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Read here to know when and where to watch Golden Globes .

Arvind Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal' audit shows lavish spending

The initial estimates of the renovation of the official residence of the Delhi chief minister was ₹7.91 crore and when it was awarded in 2020, the cost was estimated to be at ₹8.62 crore. Upon completion by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2022, the total cost of the alleged“Sheesh Mahal” was ₹33.66 crore – four times the actual estimates, Indian Express reported, citing findings by the then Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Girish Chandra Murmu. Click here to read more.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri regrets after backlash over sexist jibe on Priyanka

Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency expressed regret on Sunday over snide remark on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Ramesh Bidhuri said,“I express regret over it and I take my words back ,” reported ANI. The BJP candidate sparked controversy over his comments that he would develop roads in his constituency as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's“cheeks” after the BJP wins in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.