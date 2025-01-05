Iran’s ports handle nearly 175 million tons of cargo in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran’s ports processed nearly 175 million tons of cargo during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20–December 21, 2024), according to the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). This figure includes both oil and non-oil goods, with notable increases in container operations.



In terms of unloading, 20.83 million tons of oil goods and 39.55 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded, bringing total unloading operations to 60.38 million tons. Meanwhile, cargo loading operations included 58.84 million tons of oil goods and 55.77 million tons of non-oil goods, adding up to 114.61 million tons.



Combined loading and unloading operations amounted to 174.99 million tons, broken down into 79.67 million tons of oil goods and 95.32 million tons of non-oil goods.



In addition to bulk cargo, Iran’s ports handled 2.33 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers during this period, marking a 14 percent year-on-year increase from 2.05 million TEUs in the same period last year. This growth in container traffic is a sign of increased efficiency and higher trade volumes at Iranian ports.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109056351