Microsoft plans to invest USD100B in AI-enabled data centers in fiscal year 2025

(MENAFN) Microsoft has announced plans to invest nearly USD100 billion in AI-enabled data centers during fiscal year 2025, aiming to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing AI market. In a blog post on Friday, Vice Chair and President Brad Smith revealed that approximately USD80 billion of this will be allocated to building AI-enabled data centers, which will be used to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications globally.



Smith highlighted the transformative potential of AI, noting that it promises to drive innovation and enhance productivity across various sectors of the economy. He also emphasized that the United States is well-positioned to lead the global AI revolution, provided it continues to leverage its strengths and forms effective international partnerships.



According to Smith, the US currently leads the AI race, thanks to substantial investments from private capital and innovations from American companies, ranging from emerging startups to established enterprises. He pointed to Microsoft's collaboration with OpenAI, as well as partnerships with companies like Anthropic and xAI, as examples of how the country is fostering AI advancement.



At Microsoft, the company has seen firsthand the potential of AI through its own AI-enabled software platforms and applications. Smith’s comments underscore the importance of continued investment in AI infrastructure to maintain leadership in this transformative field.

