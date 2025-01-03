'Newborn Girls Will Be Welcomed': LS Speaker Om Birla In Kota

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 4 (IANS) Kota-Bundi region in Rajasthan will now set an example in the field of economic self-reliance and social security of girlchild and daughters, said Speaker Om Birla on Friday, while launching the third phase of Suposhit Maa Abhiyan at the Chhappan Bhog premises.

He added that the proper arrangements will be made from primary to higher education for daughters so that they become capable.

"If the daughters stand on their own feet, the entire family becomes financially strong. We will not only provide them economic and social support but will also discharge the responsibility from their education to marriage," said Birla.

The Speaker also added that a mother is not only a life-giver but also an embodiment of compassion, affection and sacrifice.

"Taking care of her health is like worship. In the third phase, we aim to reach out to every woman from a deprived family in society and make them well-nourished. This campaign was started five years ago with the help of public support to ensure proper nutrition for pregnant women and the safety of their unborn children. I am happy that the results of the first two phases were very positive and more than 15,000 mothers and sisters benefited from this campaign," said Birla.

"A pregnant mother tries to feed her family first because the values of her life are sacrifice and dedication. We will not only take care of their health but will also empower all women economically and socially. I dream that these sisters of mine become self-reliant, for this we will make them skilled by giving them training and will provide employment at home with the help of self-help groups," he added.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that the Lok Sabha Speaker started the Suposhit Maa Abhiyan, serving the people of the area not as a public representative but as a public servant, which is a unique example of his service spirit.

"If a pregnant woman gets the right nutrition and health services, not only will a healthy baby be born, but the foundation of a prosperous and bright future will also be laid. Such campaigns play an important role in realising the dream of making Rajasthan a developed state and India a developed nation. Ensuring the empowerment and health of the mother power, which is the basis of the society, is the priority of our state," Kumari added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that she would request the Chief Minister to make a special scheme for women on the lines of Suposhit Maa Abhiyan in the state as well.

"A healthy and empowered society is needed to realise PM Modi's vision of a developed India, and such campaigns are a milestone to achieve this goal. The praise of this campaign by the Prime Minister is proof that this initiative has become an inspiration for the whole country," Kumari added.

Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi said: "This initiative to improve the condition of women in Kota-Bundi region has become an inspiration for the whole country today. Such social upliftment works are a source of inspiration for all public representatives. Today thousands of women are taking advantage of this campaign. Through a healthy mother and child, happiness comes to the whole family and a strong society is built."

Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma said: "There was a time when premature death of newborns in the city was a matter of serious concern. Then the Lok Sabha Speaker took the initiative to nourish all the women of Kota-Bundi. Today this campaign has become a unique example of public participation. With the combined efforts of public representatives, doctors, social workers and intellectuals, healthy children are being born in the area and the infant mortality rate has also declined."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy CM Diya Kumari started the campaign by presenting nutrition kits to pregnant women.

More than 1,500 pregnant women from deprived families have been identified, who will be provided free nutrition kits along with health checkups and consultations every month till delivery.

To ensure that women get essential nutrition and a balanced diet during pregnancy, a 12.5 kg nutrition kit has been prepared for pregnant women on the advice of expert doctors and nutritionists.

Under the kit given every month, beneficiary women will be given 1 kg moong laddu made of desi ghee, 3 kg wheat flour, 1 kg maize flour, and 1 kg millet flour, among others.

Health cards have also been made for continuous monitoring of women's health.

Through this, women can take care of their health in the follow-up camp organised every month.