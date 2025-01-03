Data Centres In Space: They're A Brilliant Idea, But A Herculean Challenge

Author: Domenico Vicinanza

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Data centres are the backbone of our digital infrastructure, supporting everything from social platforms to shopping and streaming services. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and the internet of things, the amount of data generated and processed daily is extremely large, and the demand for data centres is constantly growing.

Data centres, unfortunately, are massively hungry – among a host of other environmental drawbacks. One possible solution is to build them in space, and several companies are working on making this a reality. So how would this work, and is it really going to happen?

Worldwide data centre demand is expected to rise at around 20% a year over the next few years. In the UK alone, Google , Microsoft and various other US companies are collectively spending £20 billion to ramp up data-centre capacity for AI up and down the country.

Google's new data centre in Hertfordshire. Maurice Savage/Alamy

Yet data centres built for high-performance computing and AI require much more power than a standard facility. This generates a lot more heat, which entails a further substantial increase in power demands for liquid cooling facilities .

According to the International Energy Agency, data centres accounted for about 1 to 1.5% of global energy use in 2023 , and this figure is expected to rise significantly in the years ahead. Additionally, cooling systems can exacerbate water shortages in some regions, while the growing e-waste generated from outdated equipment is also a big problem.

To try and address the energy issue, data-centre firms have been investing in renewable energy sources like wind, solar and nuclear to reduce their carbon emissions . They're also using advanced cooling technologies to make their data centres more energy efficient.

Even so, it's still going to be a major challenge to roll out enough capacity. Data centres require substantial physical space and infrastructure, making expansion both difficult and costly.

A new frontier?

This is why US companies like Lumen Orbit and the EU's Ascend project are looking to space instead. Data centres beyond Earth's atmosphere would have access to continuous solar energy and could be naturally cooled by the vacuum of space. Away from terrestrial issues like planning permission, such facilities could be rapidly deployed and expanded as the demand for more data keeps increasing.

It may sound like something from a sci-fi novel, but this concept has been gaining more attention as space technology has advanced and the need for sustainable and scalable data centres has become apparent.

Lumen, which is based in Washington, recently raised US$11 million (£8.9 million) in seed funding that will be used to build a full-scale prototype in 2025. This facility will be geared towards taking huge amounts of raw data from other satellites, then using AI to crunch it down for transmission to Earth, taking up much less bandwidth than would otherwise be required.

Meanwhile, Ascend completed an 18-month study last summer that found that space data centres are economically viable and environmentally feasible, provided the carbon emissions from launchers can be reduced by about tenfold. Backed by French defence giant Thales, it aims to launch a gigawatt of capacity into space over the next 25 years.

As with all too-good-to-be-true ideas, we should certainly be in no doubt about the challenges involved in these kinds of projects. It's still hugely expensive to launch payloads into orbit, even if companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX have been making significant steps in reducing the cost and increasing the reliability of space launches. This may greatly limit how quickly space data centres could be launched.

SpaceX has transformed the cost of space launches. Nasa

There's also the fact that the latency in communication between Earth and space affects data transmission speeds. Another Musk company, Starlink, has been making inroads into this issue with its burgeoning satellite network, which Musk claims will be as fast as fibre broadband in the years ahead.

Maintaining space data centres poses a major challenge. Space weather, such as solar flares could disrupt operations, while collisions with debris are a major worry – rather offsetting the fact that space-based data centres don't have to fear earthquakes or floods. Advanced shielding could protect against things like radiation and micrometeoroids, but it will probably only do so much – particularly as Earth's orbit becomes ever more crowded.

To fix damaged facilities, advances in robotics and automation will of course help, but remote maintenance may not be able to address all issues. Sending repair crews remains a very complex and costly affair, and though the falling cost of space launches will again help here, it is still likely to be a huge burden for a few decades to come. In addition, disposing of data centre waste takes on a whole new level of complexity off-planet.

So while there is certainly great excitement around this potential answer to our need for ever more data centres, it's clearly as complex as it is compelling. Hopefully, with serious effort into research and development – as well as global collaboration – this will eventually revolutionise the way we manage and process data. Until then, with apologies, we'll just have to watch this space.