Sweden Sees Surge In Cocaine Seizures Amid Growing Global Drug Trade
Sweden has experienced a sharp rise in cocaine seizures,
signaling a growing global drug trade within the country,
The volume of cocaine seized has surged by 4,000 percent over
the past nine years. In 2023, Swedish customs confiscated 1,227 kg
of cocaine, and by 2024, this figure had already surpassed 1,482
kg.
Experts attribute the increased supply to the expansion of
cocaine production in South America. The Washington Post reports
that cocaine production in the region has doubled over the past
decade, with the area under coca cultivation increasing fivefold
since the death of drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1993. Political
changes in Colombia and a shift in control to new, politically
neutral groups have contributed to the spread of the drug
trade.
Sweden has become a significant link in the "European cocaine
supply chain," especially through its ports and logistics routes,
with most drugs arriving via legal container shipments. Customs
officials note that inspecting one container shipment requires six
full-time employees, a small portion of the total flow. To combat
the growing threat, Sweden must enhance international cooperation
and boost resources for customs and police services.
Experts warn that cocaine is no longer limited to the wealthy,
as lower prices have made it accessible to a broader population,
raising concerns for law enforcement agencies.
