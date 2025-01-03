Sweden Sees Surge In Cocaine Seizures Amid Growing Global Drug Trade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sweden has experienced a sharp rise in cocaine seizures, signaling a growing global drug trade within the country, Azernews reports.

The volume of cocaine seized has surged by 4,000 percent over the past nine years. In 2023, Swedish confiscated 1,227 kg of cocaine, and by 2024, this figure had already surpassed 1,482 kg.

Experts attribute the increased to the expansion of cocaine production in South America. The Washington Post reports that cocaine production in the region has doubled over the past decade, with the area under coca cultivation increasing fivefold since the death of drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1993. Political changes in Colombia and a shift in control to new, politically neutral groups have contributed to the spread of the drug trade.

Sweden has become a significant link in the "European cocaine supply chain," especially through its ports and logistics routes, with most drugs arriving via legal container shipments. Customs officials note that inspecting one container shipment requires six full-time employees, a small portion of the total flow. To combat the growing threat, Sweden must enhance international cooperation and boost resources for customs and police services.

Experts warn that cocaine is no longer limited to the wealthy, as lower prices have made it accessible to a broader population, raising concerns for law enforcement agencies.