QCO With 151 BIS Standards Imposed To Restrict Steel Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) In a significant move to enhance the quality of steel products in India, the has mandated that all steel manufacturers, including foreign producers operating in the country, obtain a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

This requirement is part of the Quality Control Order (QCO), which now incorporates 151 steel standards formulated by BIS. These standards aim to enforce uniform specifications, testing methods, and processes across the industry.

The initiative represents a broader governmental push to ensure that all steel consumed domestically adheres to stringent quality benchmarks.



The QCO also includes provisions for stricter scrutiny of imported steel consignments, designed to block the entry of substandard products and uphold the integrity of the domestic steel market.

To further solidify India's position in the global steel industry, the government has established a Working Group to draft a Steel Global Outlook Strategy.



This group will focus on critical areas such as raw material availability, technological advancements, investment opportunities, and expanding steel exports.

Following consultations with key stakeholders, a comprehensive Strategy Paper will be developed. This document is expected to identify collaborative opportunities and outline action plans targeting priority countries, positioning India as a competitive global steel producer.

These measures are closely aligned with the government's dual goals of ensuring high-quality steel production for domestic use and enhancing India's competitiveness in the global steel market.



By harmonising domestic manufacturing standards and tightening quality checks on imports, the initiative seeks to foster innovation, attract investments, and bolster the Indian steel industry's reputation on the world stage.

The expanded QCO framework underscores India's commitment to creating a robust, quality-driven steel sector that meets both domestic and international demands.



This initiative is anticipated to not only safeguard consumer interests but also pave the way for sustained growth and global leadership in steel production.

(KNN Bureau)