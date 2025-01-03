Power Demand Peaks To Record 250 GW Energy Shortages Drop To 0.1 Pc In FY 2024-25

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) India has achieved a significant milestone in its power sector by successfully meeting an all-time maximum power demand of 250 GW during the fiscal year 2024-25, with national shortages dropping to a mere 0.1 percent, according to a announcement on Wednesday.



The year 2024 has proven to be transformative for the nation's power sector, marked by substantial advancements across generation, transmission, and distribution segments.

The of Power's year-end review revealed remarkable improvements in power accessibility and consumption patterns.

Per capita electricity consumption reached 1,395 kWh in 2023-24, representing a 45.8 percent increase from 957 kWh in 2013-14.



Rural areas have experienced a significant boost in power availability, increasing from 12.5 hours in 2014 to 21.9 hours, while urban areas now receive up to 23.4 hours of electricity supply.

The nation's power generation capacity has undergone substantial expansion, growing by 83.8 percent from 249 GW in March 2014 to 457 GW by November 2024.



Coal supply management has also shown improvement, with domestic coal-based power plants maintaining a stock of 41.4 MT as of December 2024, with plans to increase this to 50 MT by March 2025. This robust coal supply helped meet the peak demand of 250 GW in May last year.

Looking ahead, the government has unveiled an ambitious National Electricity Plan for 2023-2032, designed to meet a projected peak demand of 458 GW by 2032.



The comprehensive plan, estimated at Rs 9.15 lakh crore, aims to significantly expand the country's transmission infrastructure. The transmission network is set to grow from 4.91 lakh circuit kilometers in 2024 to 6.48 lakh circuit kilometers by 2032, while transformation capacity will increase from 1,290 GVA to 2,342 GVA.

Under the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), the government has sanctioned nearly 20 crore prepaid smart meters, along with substantial numbers of DT meters and feeder meters, with a total investment of Rs 1,30,670.88 crore.



The Ministry emphasised that these initiatives, including universal electrification and enhanced rural power availability, position India strongly on its path to becoming a global energy leader.

(KNN Bureau)



