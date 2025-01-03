عربي


Foreign Ministry Condemns Shooting Incident In Montenegro


1/3/2025 2:01:32 PM

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the shooting incident in the Republic of Montenegro, which left dozens victims and injured.
Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's Spokesperson, voiced the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability as well as its complete support and solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Montenegro in this tragic event.
Ambassador Al-Qudah wished the injured a speedy recovery and offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.

