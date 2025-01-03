Energy Minister: Jordan Builds Necessary Infrastructure At Nassib Border Crossing To Partially Supply Syrian Side With Electricity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- Jordan is prepared to the Syrian side with a portion of its electrical needs, according to confirmation from Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, of Energy and Mineral Resources, on Friday."The Jordanian side is currently preparing the necessary infrastructure to supply the Nassib Border Crossing with its electricity needs based on the Syrian side's request," Al-Kharabsheh added."The electricity connection line inside Jordanian territory is ready to the Jordanian-Syrian border," Al-Kharabsheh continued, adding that the preparedness of the Syrian side to receive the electricity that will be delivered to them is a prerequisite for beginning to supply Syria with electricity.