Safadi, Foreign Minister Of New Syrian Administration Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, spoke with Asaad Al-Sheibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian government, over the phone.Safadi and Al-Sheibani talked about the current situation in Syria and how they may work together to overcome the difficulties posed by the country's transitional period.In response to an official invitation from Safadi to discuss mechanisms of cooperation in a number of areas, including borders, security, energy, transportation, water, trade, and other crucial sectors, Safadi and Al-Sheibani decided to arrange a visit to the Kingdom for a ministerial, sectoral, military, and security delegation.At this historic moment, Safadi emphasized Jordan's unwavering support for Syria and its compatriots, as well as its assistance to the Syrian people in rebuilding their nation through a Syrian-Syrian political process headed by Syrians and creating a stable future that ensures Syria's security, unity, and sovereignty, eradicates terrorism, and protects the rights of all Syrians.Al-Shaibani praised the Kingdom's assistance for Syria at this crucial juncture and emphasized his nation's desire to deepen and fortify its ties with Jordan in all spheres.Safadi met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Commander-in-Chief of the new government in Syria, on December 23, 2024, and briefed him on the most recent events. Under the direct direction of His Majesty King Abdullah II, he emphasized Jordan's unwavering support for Syria and its people, as well as the Kingdom's willingness to offer the Syrian brothers all the assistance they require to face the difficulties of the transitional period and rebuild their country in a manner that satisfies their rights, aspirations, and aspirations.