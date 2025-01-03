Winter Tourism Campaign Gets A Fillip With Launch Of Sealine Season

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's winter campaign received a major boost with the launch of Sealine Season Friday, a three-week multi-activity experience at Sealine Beach aimed at attracting visitors with a diverse range of desert adventures, entertainment, and sporting events.

Running until January 27, the initiative is organised by Visit Qatar in collaboration with key entities, including the of Sports and Youth, Qatar Sports for All, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“We are very happy that we are launching the Sealine Season. What we offer is a variety of activities that has a lot to do with excitement, a lot to do with activation that is suitable for all ages, not to forget that we are talking about two main musical concerts that will start officially from Saturday. It includes fireworks that will start around 10pm,” Visit Qatar's Media Relations and Communications senior manager, Dr Buthaina al-Janahi told Gulf Times on the sidelines of the event.

She highlighted how the Sealine Season aligns with Qatar's broader tourism strategy, as it aims to further attract a large number of visitors from neighbouring GCC countries and beyond.

“Qatar is a very strategic location that hosts these kinds of activities and welcomes everyone, especially our visitors from the GCC region,” Dr Janahi said.

According to Visit Qatar, visitors can choose from a range of paid and free activities: paid options comprise of thrilling desert safaris, including the popular Monster Bus Safari, as well as ATV Buggies, horse riding, boat trips, and a tethered balloon experience while free activities cater to all ages and interests, with football, volleyball, and mini-soccer at the sports area, obstacle courses and face painting for children, and cultural activities such as falconry and calligraphy.

Weekend adventures feature paid fishing trips and free stargazing sessions while entertainment highlights include musical concerts that began Friday and will be held again on January 10, 17, and 24, accompanied by fireworks displays in the evening.

Visit Qatar noted that Muay Thai self-defence classes are offered every Thursday and Friday, while the“Chef on Fire” cooking competition showcases local culinary talents every Thursday, with awards ceremonies held on the main stage.

Other attractions include daily classic car displays by Mawater and the chance to see Qatar's national animal at the Oryx Barn. The activation also hosts several food outlets for visitors to enjoy.

Dr al-Janahi said Qatar's tourism calendar continues to flourish as more activities and mega events set for this year, ensuring that the country remains committed to creating unique and exciting experiences for all visitors.

“There is something in the pipeline that we promise everyone to experience”, she stressed.

