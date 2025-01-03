Ayushman Bharat, Telemedicine Providing Last-Mile Delivery In Healthcare: Vice Prez Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Schemes like Ayushman Bharat and telemedicine are providing last-mile delivery of healthcare to people in the country, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

The Vice President said this while flagging off the mobile clinics in the national capital.

"Quality healthcare, accessible healthcare, affordable healthcare have been a mission of Prime Narendra Modi, and over the last decade, he has brought about a big change in this direction," said the Vice President.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed himself and then successfully delivered last-mile delivery when it comes to healthcare," he said, citing Ayushman Bharat and telemedicine initiatives.

He noted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme, one of the world's largest health programmes, has provided "fiscal relief to millions of people".

The scheme provides up to Rs 5 lakh for healthcare, and an additional Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens above 70 years of age, irrespective of their economic status.

The telemedicine initiative has also "been remarkably successful", the Vice President said.

"Diagnostic tests, medical tests are all available through internet usage," he added, lauding digital penetration in the country.

Highlighting the importance of mobile clinics, the Vice-President said: "To be assured that there is a mobile clinic within your reach is a great assurance to the people in distress."

Further, the Vice President reiterated that a Fit India is foundational for the Viksit Bharat by 2047.

For that, he said: "We need facilities that ensure early detection, prompt treatment, and doorstep delivery of quality healthcare."

This includes the doctor-to-population ratio, which has increased to "1:836".

"It is a remarkable achievement for a nation of 1.4 billion people," he said.

Vice President Dhankhar also cited "unprecedented growth" in medical education, "with the number of medical colleges doubling, paramedical services expanding, and diagnostic clinics now accessible even in remote areas".