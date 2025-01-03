Russian blogger gets imprisoned over pro-Nazi footages, religious verbal abuse

(MENAFN) A Russian court has sentenced blogger and Eduard Sharlot to five and a half years in a penal colony for promoting Nazism and insulting religious beliefs. The court in the Samara Region also imposed a four-year internet ban on Sharlot, 26, after his release. The charges stemmed from a series of provocative videos he posted in 2023. One such video, filmed in June 2023, showed Sharlot naked while displaying his military ID, a photo of Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, and a handmade crucifix, which he nailed to a tree before delivering an insulting speech. He also filmed himself burning his passport and declaring his desire to renounce Russian citizenship.

Sharlot, who had left Russia for Armenia after the conflict in Ukraine escalated, was arrested in November 2023 upon attempting to return to Russia. In one video, he voiced support for Ukraine and chanted anti-Russian slogans. The prosecution initially sought a seven-and-a-half-year sentence and a fine of 299,000 rubles ($2,828). Sharlot admitted his guilt in court, expressing regret for his actions and apologizing for the provocative content. He also reportedly sent a letter to Patriarch Kirill asking for forgiveness and promised to adopt a more patriotic approach in his future music.



