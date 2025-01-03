MSI Pioneers Green Energy At CES 2025 Unveiling Energy Management System And Portable EV Charger

MSI will exhibit at Booth #3075, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the main hub for vehicle technology and mobility solutions, from January 7 to 10, 2025. Visitors can experience MSI's latest innovations designed to transform the future of EV charging.

MSI Hyper 80 Dual DC Fast Charger

MSI's 80kW DC Fast Charger offers superior performance to meet the growing demand for rapid EV charging. Designed for public and commercial use, such as shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment venues, it can charge a vehicle to over 50% capacity in just one hour.

The charger complies with the ISO 15118 standard, enabling seamless communication with EVs for auto-authorization and plug-and-charge functionality, enhancing station efficiency. Its dual-gun design dynamically allocates power based on vehicle needs, minimizing charging time for multiple EVs. An innovative top-mounted cable management system extends reach while preventing cable wear, ensuring durability and longevity.

MSI EZgo Portable Charger

At CES, MSI is debuting its EZgo Portable EV Charger, designed specifically for EV owners who frequently travel or go on business trips. Lightweight, smart, and highly compatible, the MSI EZgo makes mobile charging more convenient and efficient.

The charger offers a maximum charging speed of 11kW per hour and is equipped with a 1.8-inch display. It supports quick-connect adapters for eight commonly used power cords, compatible with various international outlets. Featuring an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance, the MSI EZgo allows users to schedule charging sessions via physical buttons or a mobile app. With plug-and-play functionality, it requires no installation, delivering ultimate ease of use.

MSI eConnect Energy Management System (EMS)

The MSI eConnect EMS is a fully self-developed intelligent energy management solution built around advanced Dynamic Load Balancing technology. It automatically adjusts charger output based on demand and prevents overload by implementing load reduction or queueing modes as needed. Real-time monitoring ensures stable power supply for multiple EVs and includes remote control and fault alert mechanisms for enhanced safety.

The system also features flexible billing options, supporting time-based rates, parking fees, and VIP discounts. For commercial applications, operators can create dynamic pricing strategies based on peak hours, traffic flow, and seasonal demand, maximizing station profitability while improving user experience with tailored services.

MSI EV and Eco Series AC Chargers

MSI's smart AC chargers, the EV Series and Eco Series, feature Solar Ready designs that integrate with residential solar power systems, enabling green energy usage and reducing carbon footprints. The EV Series supports up to 14kW charging and includes advanced features like AI license plate recognition, mobile app integration, and multiple payment options (RFID, QR codes). Meanwhile, the Eco Series focuses on high-speed three-phase power output and flexible three-way power input. It provides charging capabilities of up to 22 kW and offers both tethered and socket options to cater to diverse user preferences in European and American markets.

These intelligent chargers deliver robust performance and flexible installation options, making them ideal for residential and commercial environments alike.

