Mira Kapoor Is All Set To Head Home Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor and his better half Mira Kapoor kicked off 2025 in Maldives. It seems, the star wife is making the most of her time there.

Recently, Mira Kapoor took to the stories section of her official Insta handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself in a white and brown striped silk shirt. Her look was completed with some light makeup, hoop earrings, and her hair tied up in a tight bun.

Her post included the words, "I guess we must go home at some point."

Prior to this, Mira Kapoor shared a romantic photo with hubby Shahid Kapoor on Insta. The 'Vivah' can be seen posing at the beach while holding his wife's hand. Mira Kapoor captioned the post, "Come away with me".

Recently, Shahid Kapoor also dropped a shirtless selfie from her Maldives vacay on his official Instagram account. The actor looked ruggedly handsome with a beard, spiked-up hair, and black sunglasses.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next with Rosshan Andrrews titled "Deva". He will be seen sharing screen space with Southern beauty Pooja Hegde in the much-anticipated drama. The movie will be released on the silver screens on January 31, this year.

Additionally, Shahid Kapoor will also collaborate with the 'Kaminey' maker Vishal Bhardwaj for "Arjun Ustara". The film is yet to go on the floors. The filming is expected to commence from 6th January , while the release has been scheduled for 5th December 2025.

Shahid Kapoor is also reported to be in talks with director Sujoy Ghosh. While the actor and director duo have been planning to collaborate since 2021, the project failed to materialize because of some scheduling conflicts.

Going by the reports, Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh are once again in talks for their forthcoming drama. However, the actor has denied any such reports.