Mikelparis Of O.A.R. Fame Transforms Long Island Music Scene With 'Bring On The Night' Residency At Nostalgia, Bethpage

MikelParis of O.A.R. fame brings his unique GuitarDrumming sound to Nostalgia in Bethpage as part of his Bring on the Night residency there. Photo by Alex Russell Sax

MikelParis, backstage during a recent O.A.R. show, will include local musicians as part of his Bring on the Night residency at Nostalgia in Bethpage NY. Photo by Dominique D'Costa

MikelParis logo. Logo design by Adam Thompson

Live Streamed Variety Show, Solo Performances, Musical Guests and Audience Participation Provides Three Hours of Uninterrupted and Fun Starting January 9

- MikelParis, solo artist and keys / percussion for rock band, R, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- O.A.R. keyboardist and backup vocalist MikelParisTM is helping to transform the Long Island music scene with his“Bring on the Night” residency at Nostalgia Bar in Bethpage, New York (Long Island). Curated by Paris, each performance combines the sounds of local guest artists, a live-streamed music and variety show hosted by Paris, Nostalgia trivia, giveaways, special tastings, and Paris' own unique and critically acclaimed musical sound called GuitarDrumming (GD). Together, they provide the audience with an uninterrupted, three-hour musical experience in the small, intimate setting at Nostalgia Bar. MikelParis'“Bring on the Night” residency will occur two Thursdays each month beginning January 9th.Celebrating nearly 20 years as a member of O.A.R., Paris also has three solo albums to his credit with a fourth due out later this year. He also has several single releases, including his latest, Is What It Is, and will be premiering new music throughout his residency, leading up to the release of his fourth and fifth albums in March and July, respectively.“I am so excited to begin my“Bring on the Night” residency at Nostalgia in Bethpage and I'm grateful to Shawn O'Connor and Tom Angenbroich at Nostalgia for having the same vision I had about creating a 'new' music scene on Long Island,” said MikelParis.“Creating a unique, interactive musical experience for the audience has always resonated with me as far back as my time with STOMP,” explained Paris, referring to the popular Off-Broadway musical.“People want a new experience, and they want to play an active role in that experience. The goal is to give that to them through my residency at Nostalgia,” he added."It is truly a privilege to partner with MikelParis and host his "Bring on the Night" Residency," said co-owner, Shawn O'Connor, whose décor is based on a 1990s / early 2000s theme. "His performance and sound are things you can't put into words. It is a must-see experience. Pair that with incorporating local artists into each performance along with his desire to connect with the local music community and our patrons, and you have a perfect alignment with everything we imagined when building Nostalgia. We couldn't be more excited to bring his uniquely innovative sound and performance to our space,” Mr. O'Connor added.For more information and scheduling for MikelParis'“Bring on the Night” residency, and other special events at Nostalgia Bar of Bethpage, visit .The Origin of“GuitarDrumming”Innovation in sound and performance are what drives musician / songwriter MikelParis (MP). In fact, it was the impetus for the creation of his unique acoustic guitar style he calls GuitarDrumming (GD). Messing around at home one night in Connecticut, MP used devil sticks to drum across acoustic guitar strings, creating an intriguing sound; a sound he later refined in New York with inspiration attained as a cast member of STOMP. It was here he realized that rhythm could be found everywhere, and anything could be used as an instrument. It's also where he received encouragement to explore and discover his own unique sound.Blending the styles of drumming, bass, percussion, keys, and guitar into a rich tapestry of sound and rhythm, GuitarDrumming creates a perfect synergy with MP's soulful vocals, honest lyrics, stomping techniques, and keys virtuoso.About MikelParisMikelParisTM (pronounced "MichaelParis” – one-word, initial caps) is a multifaceted artist whose tenure as keyboardist, percussionist, and backup vocalist for the celebrated American rock band O.A.R. stretching nearly two decades, is only the beginning of his story. The MikelParis experience is a vibrant fusion of funk, folk, soul, and rock that has him spinning a kaleidoscope of sound. He masterfully weaves the art of'“stomping' from his early days with the percussive Off Broadway ensemble Stomp, with his signature 'GuitarDrumming' technique, creating a rich musical tapestry.His song writing combines lyrical introspection with energetic spontaneity that draws inspiration from the classic sounds of Billy Joel, Elton John, and James Taylor to modern icons like Prince and Peter Gabriel, and bands like U2 and Dave Matthews Band. He is also the producer and host of“TuneTrek" and“6Days,” music docuseries that takes MP across the U.S. as he unearths musical gems in history's hidden corners – from the echoing halls of haunted inns to the serene ambiance of castles, museums, and zoos.

MikelParis -- GuitarDrumming -- "Move It"

