Over 400 Arrested In Bovine Smuggling Cases In Jammu Last Year: Police
Date
1/3/2025 10:13:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police arrested 408 people in connection with bovine smuggling in Jammu district last year.
Eight such smugglers were detained and jailed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the district, police said.
“As many as 378 FIRs were registered, and 408 accused were arrested during the last year in the district,” a police spokesperson said.
In these cases, 354 vehicles were seized and a total of 3,408 bovines were rescued, he said.
The arrests were made under a drive named Operation Kamdhenu.
Police have opened history sheets and personal files for notorious smugglers and initiated the cancellation of registration certificates, route permits, and licenses of vehicles repeatedly involved in bovine smuggling, the spokesperson said.
“A comprehensive database of offenders has also been created to strengthen future enforcement measures,” he said.
Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said police is resolute in its mission to protect public sentiments and uphold animal rights.
“Our strict measures under Operation Kamdhenu aim to dismantle the bovine mafia and eliminate this menace from the region,” he said.
