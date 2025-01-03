Large-Scale Operation In Turkiye Leads To ISIS-Related Arrests
A large-scale operation was conducted across 17 provinces in
Turkiye to detain individuals suspected of having links to the ISIS
terrorist organization.
Azernews reports, 42 suspects were arrested
last week during the operation, codenamed GURZ-35.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed on social
media that the operation targeted several provinces, including
Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Diyarbakır, Kahramanmaraş, and
Kayseri.
The detainees are accused of financing terrorist organizations
and promoting a banned ideology on social media.
