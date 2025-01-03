Large-Scale Operation In Turkiye Leads To ISIS-Related Arrests

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A large-scale operation was conducted across 17 provinces in Turkiye to detain individuals suspected of having links to the ISIS terrorist organization.

Azernews reports, 42 suspects were arrested last week during the operation, codenamed GURZ-35.

Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya confirmed on social media that the operation targeted several provinces, including Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Diyarbakır, Kahramanmaraş, and Kayseri.

The detainees are accused of financing organizations and promoting a banned ideology on social media.