BCMI Expands Propilot AI Capabilities To Empower Concrete Producers With New Agent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCMI, developer of cloud-based, mobile applications for the concrete and materials industry, has once again expanded its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools with a time-saving AI agent. The ProPilot AI Agent is here to make your life easier. This tool monitors hundreds and thousands of producers' business-critical records in the BCMI Platform, communicates with API endpoints and calculates the information you need in an instant.

BCMI is investing heavily in AI through its ProPilot suite of products to deliver fast, actionable information and remove the“busy work” from everyday processes.

“AI is here, and it will have a global impact on society,” BCMI President and CEO Craig Yeack says.“BCMI is aggressively getting in front of the technology and fundamentally changing how our industry interacts with the digital enterprise. Navigation menus will be around for a long time, but the new way is to ask anything, in any language you choose, and get an answer. No longer do you have to wait for software developers to add new reports, filters or screens to get the answers you need.”

The new ProPilot AI Agent allows concrete producers to ask any question about current or past activities in their operations or with their customers and get an answer, often augmented by helpful suggestions. The agent will also perform simple tasks, such as bulk updates to records, on demand.

Key Benefits of ProPilot AI Agent



Real-Time Insights: Ask ProPilot any combination of records and statuses in the Material Pro app, whether it's there in a standard view or not.

Responsive Search: ProPilot pinpoints the information producers need most, helping navigate the day's challenges quickly and efficiently. Streamlined Workflow: Get straight to the answers you need by asking a single question instead of searching through multiple screens.



The BCMI ProPilot AI suite includes ProPilot for concrete dispatch and voice commands and queries for mobile app users. Embedded AI functions are enhanced by existing functionality of mobile devices, such as automated tasks and built-in translation tools to assist non-English speakers with navigation. Customers have an alternative to calling a dispatcher to change an order: ProPilot for BCMI Dispatch can do the work. On a smartphone? Forget thumbing through menus, ProPilot AI voice commands deliver instant answers. Spoken queries go beyond the“hard-coded” data sets and reports in the app, combining dates, performance metrics and other parameters on demand.

BCMI's ProPilot AI solutions put concrete producers in control. BCMI responds to customers' needs for practical, time-saving tools and responsibly incorporates them into the existing BCMI platform of cloud-based, quote-to-cash business solutions, including Concrete Dispatch, CRM and Quoting, Mix Management, and Invoicing.

About BCMI

BCMI Corp.'s cloud-based, mobile software empowers producers of concrete, aggregates, asphalt and cement to improve business processes and strengthen customer relationships. BCMI's cloud-native dispatch, performance analytics, interactive communication tools and AI-assisted solutions keep materials producers and contractors aligned with real-time business solutions. For more on BCMI Dispatch, Material Pro and Material Now apps, visit .

