Turk & Company Announces Sale Of Select Title Plant Assets Of Northwest Title And First Hawaii Title

Turk and Company announced today the acquisition of Title Plant Seats in Oregon and Hawaii from its client Northwest Title and First Hawaii Title.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Turk and Company announced today the acquisition of Title Plant Seats in Oregon and Hawaii from its client Northwest Title and First Hawaii Title by an undisclosed Buyer. Turk and Company served as the exclusive banker to Northwest Title and First Hawaii Title.Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company, said,“We're pleased to have advised Northwest Title and First Hawaii Title on the sale of these market gateway assets. Our firm's expansion into sectors beyond title agencies continues, embracing a broader range of businesses involved in the real estate process.”Stephen Routh, CEO of Northwest Title and First Hawaii Title (part of the NexTitle Family of Companies), said,“We are pleased to have helped enable a new entrant into the title industry in the Hawaii and Portland, Oregon markets. This transaction further solidifies our leadership role in the US title plant business. Turk & Company masterfully wove together the pieces that moved this transaction along. Howard brought to the table not only a refined skillset in transactions, but equally important his deep understanding of the title insurance industry. We are grateful for Turk & Company's hard work in facilitating this transaction.”Turk & Co is a fully licensed Investment Bank, member of FINRA and SIPC, specializing in M&A transactions within the real estate transaction ecosystem. Our expertise includes businesses engaged in Title and Settlement Services, Appraisal Management Companies and Mortgage Lending Institution.

