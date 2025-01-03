Ufirst Credit Union Brings Warmth And Smiles To Utah Children Through The Warm The Soles Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UFirst Credit Union proudly celebrates 30 years of Warm the Soles, spreading holiday joy with new shoes for needy children.

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UFirst Credit Union is proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its beloved Warm the Soles program, a community initiative that brings holiday joy to children in need by providing them with new, well-fitting shoes.The Warm the Soles program was created by UFirst Credit Union in 1994 to address a growing need in Utah's communities. Many families struggle to provide shoes for their children, especially during the colder months. Recognizing this challenge, UFirst created Warm the Soles to make a meaningful difference. Over the years, the program was embraced by the Utah League of Credit Unions, expanding its reach through a robust network of contributors-including generous individuals, businesses, and community partners.“Programs like Warm the Soles are at the heart of what UFirst stands for,” said Jack Buttars, Chief Executive Officer at UFirst Credit Union.“It's incredible to see how this program has grown over three decades, thanks to the support of our community. Together, we're not just giving shoes; we're giving children confidence and joy during the holiday season.”According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 8.5% of children in Utah live at or below the poverty level, leaving families to face tough decisions on how to allocate their limited resources. Eric Richards, VP of Marketing at UFirst stated,“Warm the Soles aims to alleviate a part of the financial burden parents face during the holidays.” He explained,“Shoes are more than just a necessity-they provide children with the comfort, protection, and confidence they need to thrive. We're honored to help give them that foundation.”This year, Warm the Soles will once again provide hundreds of pairs of new shoes to children in the Salt Lake Valley. Each contribution from UFirst Credit Union members directly funds these gifts, ensuring every child receives shoes that fit perfectly and provide comfort and warmth.About UFirst Credit UnionUFirst Credit Union is committed to making a positive impact on the community through financial education and inclusivity initiatives. Offering a variety of personal and business accounts, loans, credit solutions, and online banking options, UFirst ensures every member has access to the best financial products and services. Its youth and teen programs are a key part of its mission to foster financial literacy for all.For more information about UFirst Credit Union and its award-winning efforts, visit the UFirst Credit Union website.Address: 6874 S. Center Park Dr.City: West JordanState: UtahZip Code: 84084

Derek Knowlton

UFirst Credit Union

+1 801-481-8800

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.