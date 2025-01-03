Vitamin Supplements Market To Witness Remarkable Growth From 2022 - 2031 Fullwell, NOW Foods, RBK Nutraceuticals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Vitamin Supplements size was valued at $47.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $98.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.The rising penetration of pharmacies coupled with the growing consumer awareness and demand for the vitamin supplements among the geriatric and adult population is expected to boost the market growth in developing economies.Request Sample Report:Vitamin supplements are meant to supplement the regular human diet. There are various disorders that may be caused owing to the lack of essential vitamins in the body. For instance, the lack of vitamin A increases the risks of various diseases and increases the risk of mortality from severe infections, like measles and diarrhoeal disease. Rising cases of malnutrition and blindness among children and pregnant women is a major factor that is expected to boost the demand for vitamin A supplements across the globe. According to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), vitamin A deficiency (VAD) is a major concern in Southeast Asia and Africa. Around one-third of the children and pregnant women population in low and middle-income countries experience VAD. Therefore, rising prevalence of VAD in developing and underdeveloped economies is expected to drive the vitamin supplements market demand during the forecast period.The growing consumption of vitamin supplements in developed and developing economies coupled with the aging global population is significantly propelling the vitamin supplements market growth.According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), around 33% of the population in the U.S. and in several major nations of Europe like Denmark, UK, and Sweden, regularly consume dietary supplements and vitamin supplements that boosts the growth of the market. Vitamin supplements are very useful in treatment of non-nutritional disorders, like hyperlipidaemia and Wernicke–Korsakoff syndrome. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of vitamin supplements and its easy availability as over-the-counter (OTC) products are expected to significantly boost the growth of the vitamin supplements industry during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount:Region-wise, North America was the largest market in 2021. The region has the highest market share of 38.6% in 2021. The National Institute of Health U.S. stated that the U.S. sales of all dietary supplements totaled an estimated $55.7 billion in 2020, including $21.2 billion for all supplements containing vitamins, minerals, or both, of which $8.0 billion was for multivitamin/mineral and multivitamins.The key players operating in the vitamin supplements industry include Amway Corp., American Health Formulations (AHF), FullWell, Garden of Life, LLC., Good Health New Zealand, Healthy Life Pharma (P) Limited, Klean Athlete, Llama Naturals, NOW Foods, Nordic Naturals, Olly PBC, Pharmavite, RBK Nutraceuticals, The Nature's Bounty Co., and Vital Proteins LLC.Connect to Analyst:Trending Reports:Global Vegan Supplements MarketU.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

