Big Relief For Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2 Actor Gets Regular Bail In Stampede Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major relief for Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun, Hyderabad's Nampally court has granted him a regular bail in stampede case. Allu Arjun has been granted bail on two sureties of worth ₹50,000 each.

The tragic incident happened on December 4, just a day before 'Pushpa 2: The Rule's' official release in the theatres. When Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his blockbuster at the Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. Chaos ensued, causing the death of a woman named Revathi and her child was severely injured.

| Pushpa 2 stampede death case: Court reserves order on Allu Arjun's bail plea

Following the stampede, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a ₹50,000 bond.

As per the complaint by the deceased's family, the woman Revathi, had allegedly died "due to lathi charge" by the police of Chikkadpally who accompanied Allu Arjun during a promotional show of 'Pushpa 2', stated reports.

'Pushpa 2' stampede case

Although the Allu Arjun starrer film has been making ripples at the box office, the actor's visit to the Sandhya theatre had serious repurcussions for his fans. The boy who was injured in the stampede, had gained consciousness nearly 20 days after the incident.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 29: Allu Arjun's film sees significant drop, but mints...

Pushpa 2 producers had also handed over a ₹50 lakh check to the victim's family.

What Pawan Kalyan said about Allu Arjun's arrest

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan refrained from blaming the Telangana Police for their actions during the theatre stampede. He highlighted that“the law is equal for all”.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 29: Allu Arjun's film sees significant drop, but mints...

Pawan Kalyan suggested that Allu Arjun should have visited the family of Revathi, the woman who tragically lost her life in the incident. He expressed shock over her death, stating,“It would have been better if someone had visited the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun”.