15 murdered in ‘ISIS inspired’ New Orleans terrorist assault
(MENAFN) At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured when an SUV plowed into a crowd celebrating the New Year in New Orleans, Louisiana. Authorities are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.
The attack occurred in the French Quarter at around 3:15 a.m. local time, an area popular with tourists due to its numerous bars and restaurants. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called the event a “horrific act of violence” and urged people to avoid the area. The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, stated that the driver appeared to have a clear intent to cause carnage, driving down Bourbon Street.
Hours before the attack, the suspect reportedly posted videos online suggesting an affiliation with the Islamic State (ISIS). The incident took place as New Orleans was preparing to host the Sugar Bowl, a major annual college football event.
MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.