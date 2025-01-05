Slovak Premier issues warning about ‘severe consequences’ over Kiev’s gas halt

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has expressed serious concerns over Ukraine’s decision to stop the transit of Russian gas, which he warns will have severe consequences for Slovakia and the wider European Union. The move, effective January 1, 2025, follows Ukraine’s refusal to extend its transit agreement with Russia’s Gazprom.



In a released on Wednesday, Fico criticized the EU's focus on "selfish national interests" and "geopolitical goals," arguing that the needs of smaller countries like Slovakia are being neglected. He compared Slovakia’s situation to the grass suffering between the battles of elephants, stating that the halt of gas transit through Ukraine would significantly impact the EU but not Russia.



Fico committed to pursuing a foreign policy in 2025 that prioritizes Slovak national interests and non-interference in other nations' affairs. The gas pipeline through Ukraine has been a key route for Russian gas to Slovakia, and with Ukraine’s decision not to renew the agreement, Fico previously threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine.



While the European Commission has downplayed the impact of the gas halt, claiming the EU's gas infrastructure can handle alternative routes, the disruption has caused a spike in European gas prices, surpassing €50 per megawatt hour for the first time in over a year.

