Media reports tens wounded in stampede in Qatari capital

(MENAFN) Dozens of people were in a stampede following New Year’s Eve celebrations in Doha, Qatar, according to reports from Sputnik and Xinhua on Wednesday. The incident took place at a subway station in the Lusail area after a fireworks display and a live DJ concert. Witnesses say that the stampede occurred as large crowds rushed to catch the last trains before the subway closed for the night.



Emergency medical teams were called to the scene, with videos on social showing doctors treating the injured. The local authorities have yet to release any official statements or confirm the exact number of injuries.



This was the third year in a row that Lusail Boulevard, located north of Doha, hosted New Year’s celebrations. The event, initially scheduled to end at 2:00am, concluded at 1:00am, according to reports. Footage shared online highlights the spectacular lightshow, countdown to 2025, and a massive fireworks display that attracted thousands of attendees.

