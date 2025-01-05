Musk resides in Trump’s home

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has been staying in a cottage on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida since the US presidential election in November, according to the New York Times. Musk has been residing in the Banyan Cottage, which usually rents for $2,000 per night and is located close to Trump's main residence, allowing for frequent visits and discussions with the president-elect.



Musk's presence at Mar-a-Lago highlights his growing influence on Trump's transition team. He has become a key advisor, participating in meetings, policy talks, and even helping to vet potential administration appointees. Additionally, Musk has financially supported Trump's campaign, reportedly contributing $250 million during the final months of the election.



Musk's stay began around Election Day, where he was seen watching returns with Trump, and although he left briefly for Christmas, he is expected to return soon. The financial details of his stay remain unclear. Trump recently posted a private message to Musk inviting him to Mar-a-Lago for New Year's Eve, though it’s uncertain whether Musk will attend.

