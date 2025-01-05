FBI confiscates ‘150 pipe bombs’ in biggest bust ever

(MENAFN) The US Department of Justice is opposing the release of Brad Spafford, a 36-year-old Virginia man arrested after a December raid that led to what prosecutors have called the "largest seizure of homemade explosives in FBI history." Spafford was taken into custody on December 17, after agents executed a search warrant at his Smithfield farm, based on a criminal complaint involving an unregistered short-barrel rifle.



During the raid, FBI agents uncovered a large stash of explosives, some of which were labeled "lethal," stored primarily in a detached garage, with others allegedly placed into a wearable vest. Additional devices were found in a backpack in Spafford's bedroom, which had a hand grenade patch and the slogan "#NoLivesMatter." Court documents also revealed that Spafford held anti-government views and expressed a desire to "bring back political assassinations." Agents discovered a jar of unstable explosives in his freezer, along with a notebook containing bomb-making recipes.



The investigation into Spafford began in 2021 after an informant tipped authorities about his disfigured hand, allegedly caused by mishandling a homemade explosive, and his stockpiling of weapons. Spafford's lawyers have argued against detention, citing his lack of criminal history and suggesting the explosives weren’t fully functional. They also claimed his use of political leader images for target practice is protected under the First Amendment.



However, prosecutors argue that Spafford is a significant threat to his community and the public. Despite the defense’s arguments, the judge initially set a $25,000 bond for Spafford, but later held the decision pending an appeal by the government.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056234