Harris-Biden ties progressively ‘frosty’

(MENAFN) Relations between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reportedly soured after her electoral defeat, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Sources close to the leaders suggest that their personal and interactions have become more strained since the early days of the administration. Tension is particularly evident between Jill Biden, the First Lady, and Harris. Jill Biden reportedly has ongoing reservations about Harris, which began after Harris criticized Biden’s past stance on busing during the 2020 primary debates, a point that personally affected Jill Biden.



The strain is said to have intensified after Harris' loss in the presidential race, with sources describing the private interactions between the two families as “frosty.” President Biden has privately expressed regret over his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race, believing he could have won the election had he stayed in. Some of his advisers share this sentiment, noting Biden’s successful 2020 campaign and experience as valuable assets.



Despite these reports, the White House has denied any significant strain, with spokesman Andrew Bates emphasizing that both Biden and Harris are focused on advancing their administration's goals. Biden's decision to step down followed a poor debate performance with Trump, which raised concerns about his age and cognitive abilities. This move cleared the path for Harris to run as the Democratic nominee, though she was defeated by Trump in November.

