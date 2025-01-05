(MENAFN) China has firmly denied accusations that it was behind a cyberattack on the US Treasury Department, labeling the claims as "politically motivated" and without evidence. Beijing's Foreign spokesperson, Mao Ning, emphasized that China opposes all forms of hacking and rejects false information used for purposes.



The alleged breach, discovered on December 8 by cybersecurity firm BeyondTrust, involved the theft of a security key that granted unauthorized access to unclassified documents within Treasury systems. The department has since taken affected machines offline and reassured the public that there is no evidence of ongoing hacker access. US officials have pointed to Beijing as the culprit but have not revealed supporting evidence.



This incident follows reports of another breach by a Chinese hacking group called Salt Typhoon, which reportedly accessed US telecommunications systems, including conversations and messages from officials like President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056237