Xi extends his New Year greetings to Putin

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the strong and evolving relationship between China and Russia. In his message, Xi wished and the Russian people well, noting that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of ties between the two nations, which have become more stable and mature over the years.



Xi emphasized the shared commitment of China and Russia to non-alliance, non-confrontation, and avoiding hostility toward third parties amidst global changes. He reflected on his three in-person meetings with Putin this year and regular communications, which have deepened mutual political trust and strategic coordination. Cooperation within organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has strengthened ties and contributed to solidarity in the Global South, according to Xi.



The Chinese leader expressed his intention to continue fostering China-Russia relations, while the Kremlin noted that Xi was among 30 world leaders receiving Putin’s New Year greetings, although the contents of Putin’s message to Xi were not disclosed.

