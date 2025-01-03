'Rajdhani 4 Ghante Late...': Netizens React As Ashwini Vaishnaw Posts Vande Bharat Sleeper's 180 Km/Hr Speed Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday shared a of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocking a peak speed of 180 km per hour. However, the social users were quick to point out delays and lack of services on other trains.

The Railway Minister said that with a speed of up to 180 kilometers per hour, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will soon run on tracks to give commuters a world-class experience. A peak speed of 180 km per hour was achieved in its multiple trials in the last three days.

A video shared by Vaishnaw has received a mixed reaction from social media users, with most pointing at delays.

“Koi fayda nahi hai meri rajdhani 4 ghante late chal rahi hai,(It is of no use, my Rajdhani train is running four hours late),” said an X user identified as Rahul Verma.

One of the X users shared that other trains were running 10 hours late.

Sharing a picture of crowded station, another used named Pratik pointed out,“That's great....but look at the rush at Dadar central station at 8:30 pm..have any solution to this hectic travel.....??”

A person named Piyush Panchal claimed that Vande Bharat doesn't arrive on time.“My 3 travels all late.”

Another user said that Vande Bharat is still taking more than 4 hours to complete the 450 km journey from New Delhi to Kanpur Central.

Following which, the X handle of Railway Seva requested to share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with them, preferably via DM, so that immediate action can be taken on the complaint.

One of the travelers also urged the minister to pay attention to middle-class travelers.

Comments by social media users on Ashwini Viashwav's post.

In a year-end statement, Railways said that as of December 26, a total of 136 flagship Made in India Vande Bharat trains are running across the Indian Railways network. During the Calendar year 2024 itself, as many as 62 Vande Bharat services were introduced.