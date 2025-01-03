China's New Hotan Counties Include 'Illegally' Occupied Parts Of Ladakh India Retorts 'Never Accepted...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinese authorities announced the formation of two new counties in the Hotan last week - including parts of Ladakh within its boundaries. The development has prompted a sharp rebuttal from Indian authorities with the of External Affairs lodging a 'solemn protest' on Friday. Beijing had incidentally made the announcement days after special representatives from the two nations resumed boundary talks after nearly five years.

“We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He also contended that the creation of new counties would not have any bearing on India's position or lend“legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation”.

According to an update shared by the Xinhua news agency, He'an County and Hekang County was established after approval from the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council. The county seat of He'an is Hongliu Township, while the county seat of Hekang is Xeyidula Township.

The newly established He'an region however includes a large swathe of the Aksai Chin region that India accuses China of illegally occupying.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing last month for border-related talks. The interaction came weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and approved the October 21 agreement.

“The Chinese military is ready to make concerted efforts with the Indian side to faithfully implement the important consensus of the two leaders, conduct more exchanges and interactions, and promote China-India mil-to-mil relationship, in a bid to jointly safeguard lasting peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” said Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang after the interaction in late December..

The two countries reportedly held a comprehensive dialogue on the implementation of the agreement and restoration of the relations which were frozen since the standoff began in April 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)