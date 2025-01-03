'Making Of A Bad Boy': New Documentary To Expose Dark Allegations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Peacock released the trailer for a new documentary,“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” which will take a deep dive into the early life and career of Sean“Diddy” Combs, who has been embroiled in issues in recent months. Set to stream on January 14, the 90-minute will offer an exclusive, raw look at Combs' journey before he became the global icon known as Puff Daddy and later, Diddy.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with childhood friends, former bodyguards, former interns, and notable figures such as Al B. Sure. It promises a closer look at Combs ' childhood, rise to fame, and the recent criminal allegations that have overshadowed his career.

Sex trafficking allegations

The trailer has featured disturbing allegations. A voice distorted for anonymity claims, "Any time a studio or any room is red, he's making love and s... Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage." A woman interviewed in the documentary also states, "Sean Combs is a monster." These shocking statements add a layer of darkness to the narrative of Combs ' fame.

Additionally, another unidentified woman's voice claims,“They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone,” further suggesting serious accusations.

Combs' legal troubles and federal custody

Combs is currently in federal custody, awaiting trial on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering . He was arrested on September 16, 2024, and is accused of organizing“freak off” sex parties involving women who were allegedly coerced into performing grueling sexual acts. The ongoing legal cases paint a troubling picture of the rap mogul's actions behind the scenes.

Further reports emerged in October regarding the allegations of these sex parties, which prosecutors claim sometimes involved women who were manipulated or threatened.

Lawsuits filed against Combs for alleged drugging and rape

In addition to sex trafficking accusations, Combs is facing lawsuits from three men who have accused him of drugging and raping them . According to court documents, the plaintiffs allege that they were given alcoholic drinks laced with drugs, making them feel ill and lose consciousness, only to wake up to find Combs allegedly assaulting them.