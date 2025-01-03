Inari Medical To Present At The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, (NASDAQ: NARI), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other vascular diseases, announced today that its management team is scheduled to present at the Healthcare on Wednesday, January 15 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Inari Medical investor relations website .

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. We are just getting started. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Inari Medical contact:

Neil Bhalodkar

...

