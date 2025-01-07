Musk demands snap UK election in attack attempt on Starmer

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has publicly criticized UK Prime Keir Starmer and called for snap parliamentary elections, accusing the Labour of incompetence. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who has become a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, voiced his support for the Reform UK party and demanded the release of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson. Musk criticized Starmer's tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (2008-2013), particularly for allegedly not investigating "rape gangs" in Britain. He also referenced a recent YouGov poll indicating a significant drop in Labour's support, with only 12% of respondents expressing approval of the government.



Musk suggested that the UK should hold a new election, despite Starmer's Labour government having a substantial 163-seat majority following their July landslide victory. The next elections are not due until 2029. Additionally, Musk supported the Reform UK party, which is led by Nigel Farage, and previously met with Farage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.



In his posts, Musk also advocated for the release of Robinson, who was sentenced to prison for publishing libelous claims about a Syrian refugee. This is not the first time Musk has been critical of the UK’s Labour government, having previously called for early elections and described the UK under Starmer as a “tyrannical police state.” Musk has also drawn attention for making similar controversial remarks about other European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

