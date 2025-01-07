Biden plans on blocking Trump’s energy plots before departure

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden plans to use a 70-year-old law, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, to prevent incoming President Donald from expanding oil and in U.S. coastal waters. The executive order, which will affect parts of the Pacific Ocean near California and the eastern Gulf of Mexico near Florida, is expected to permanently protect these areas from development. While previous orders have faced challenges, the law generally limits the ability to reverse such protections once they are established.



Biden’s move comes after Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to reverse Obama-era protections on vast areas of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans in 2019. Despite promising no new offshore drilling during his campaign, Biden later approved three limited offshore oil and gas lease sales for the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has vowed to expand domestic energy exploration, including a rollback of Biden's electric vehicle mandates.

