New Orleans terror assault suspect vows fidelity to ISIS
(MENAFN) Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the US army veteran responsible for a deadly attack in New Orleans on January 1, 2025, was "100% inspired" by ISIS, the FBI confirmed. Authorities revealed that Jabbar recorded videos in which he pledged allegiance to the terrorist group and shared details of his plans. Investigators are looking deeper into his radicalization process but believe Jabbar acted alone.
The attack, which targeted a New Year's celebration on Bourbon Street, killed 15 people, including Jabbar, and injured 35 others. Jabbar drove a pickup truck into the crowd before firing on Police officers. An ISIS flag and improvised explosive devices were found at the scene. Jabbar had served in the US Army from 2007 to 2015 and was deployed to Afghanistan.
